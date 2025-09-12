Dubai Media and PwC Partner to Empower Emirati Youth in the Media Sector

In a step that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting national talent and empowering Emirati youth in the media sector, Dubai Media Incorporated has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with PwC Middle East, a leading firm in consulting and market research. The agreement aims to develop the skills of young Emiratis and refine their media and management expertise through training programs and field assignments that provide hands-on learning opportunities, exposure to international experts, and real prospects for career growth. This initiative is designed to enhance their capabilities in areas such as auditing, finance, strategy, and procurement, aligning with Dubai’s future aspirations.

Employees of Dubai Media, particularly young Emirati professionals, will benefit from advanced training opportunities across various media fields, as well as from specialized workshops and sessions that help them acquire innovative professional skills and position them at the forefront of media talent in the region. The memorandum also outlines collaboration between the two parties in producing joint knowledge content, such as podcasts and digital programs, providing Emirati youth with a platform to showcase their creativity, present fresh ideas, and contribute to strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for content creation.

Shaikha Ahmad, CEO of the Human Resources sector at Dubai Media, noted that the memorandum reflects the organization’s dedication to investing in Emirati youth and preparing a media generation capable of competing globally.

In a statement about the agreement she said: “Dubai Media believes that youth are the true wealth and the makers of the future. Through our partnership with PwC Middle East, we are giving them the opportunity to gain unique knowledge and experiences that enable them to deliver creative media content that embodies Dubai’s spirit and the UAE’s ambitions.” She reaffirmed Dubai Media’s commitment to continuing its role in empowering Emirati youth and developing national talent in line with Dubai’s vision of being a leading global city in innovative media content creation.

Khaled Ahmed Bin Braik Consulting Partner and Emiratisation Leader, PwC Middle East said: “At PwC Middle East, we are committed to building the future generation of talent in the region by providing opportunities for learning and professional development. Strengthening skills and empowering the next generation of leaders are among the core pillars of our strategy. Our collaboration with Dubai Media will enhance our ability to equip media professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving work environment.”