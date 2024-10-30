Dubai Media Council, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU to collaborate on facilitating drone filming

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), and in line with his directives to enhance collaboration across various entities to support the media sector, the council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) for cooperation in deploying drones for media-related filming operations.

The agreement, part of the ‘Dubai From the Sky’ initiative, seeks to facilitate drone-based media filming operations in Dubai, simplify related processes, and expedite the issuance of required permits, particularly for events requiring timely media coverage. The two parties will work together to achieve these objectives.

The MoU was signed by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Al Marri thanked the DCAA for its collaboration, highlighting the importance of empowering media professionals and supporting them in producing high-quality content.

She said the media plays a critical role in shaping society, and reiterated the council’s commitment to supporting media professionals with the tools and support they need to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. She said the council seeks to deepen collaborations that empower media professionals to deliver impactful stories.

She noted that rapid technological advancements have created the need for skilled professionals capable of leveraging new media tools.

Emphasising the creative potential of drone photography, she highlighted the Dubai Media Council’s commitment to equipping media professionals with resources that foster innovation and raise content quality.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, said that the MoU represents a significant initiative reflecting the DCAA’s commitment to supporting vital sectors, including media. He highlighted the importance of establishing a secure environment for media professionals to use advanced technologies, such as drone photography, to drive creativity and innovation in content production.

He said the authority views media as an essential platform for showcasing Dubai's cultural identity and achievements, noting that partnerships are critical to enhance media content in an evolving environment.

The MoU with the Dubai Media Council prioritises training media professionals in safe drone operation and simplifying licensing procedures, with the aim of achieving excellence in media photography while safeguarding Dubai's airspace, he said.

The partnership focuses on training media professionals in safe drone operation and streamlining licensing processes, he added.

The collaboration includes training programmes accredited by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for drone operators in the media sector. The training will cover technical and safety aspects, ensuring that drone operations do not interfere with the emirate's airspace. Upon completion of the training, selected trainees nominated by the Dubai Media Council will be granted professional licences in accordance with the Authority's standards and regulations.

Additionally, both parties will work together to identify suitable locations for aerial filming with drones, specifying permissible altitudes for each area to maintain air traffic safety in Dubai. The MoU outlines the working mechanisms to ensure effective collaboration and achievement of shared goals.

This MoU reflects the efforts of the Dubai Media Council and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen their partnership and coordinate procedures for media-related drone operations, aligning with the Authority's role in regulating civil aviation and enhancing air transport safety and governance in the emirate.

