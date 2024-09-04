Dubai Media Council explores closer collaboration with SONY Group Corporation as part of strategy to foster creative media talent

Discussions highlight importance of shaping a highly skilled workforce adept at using modern technologies to produce compelling content for global audiences

Knowledge exchange with global media technology innovators figures prominently in Dubai Media Council’s plans to promote national talent

The Dubai Media Council (DMC) explored opportunities to enhance collaboration with SONY Group Corporation, a leading global conglomerate specialised in gaming, entertainment, and electronics, as part of its strategy to build stronger ties with global media players and support Dubai's goals to advance its media sector. The move is also aligned with the Council’s goal to enhance local creative media talent through knowledge exchange with top international media innovators.

A meeting between the two sides, which took place at the DMC headquarters, was attended by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council; His Excellency Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group; His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media; Toshimoto Mitomo, Senior Advisor, Executive Deputy President, and Chief Strategy Officer at SONY Group Corporation; and other senior executives from SONY.

The discussions centred on Dubai's evolving media landscape and the Council's plans to drive the growth of new media. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Council’s strategy is geared to strengthen local media's capabilities to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape. The discussion emphasised the importance of developing a highly skilled workforce capable of utilising modern technologies to produce world-class creative content.

Her Excellency Nehal Badri highlighted SONY’s expertise in electronics, entertainment, and media technologies, which has made it a global leader. She affirmed the Dubai Media Council's commitment to expanding partnerships with leading media enterprises worldwide, in line with HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s vision to transform Dubai's media landscape. She said the meeting will help lay the groundwork for a strong collaboration with SONY, particularly in rapidly growing sectors like music production and digital gaming.

She noted that the collaboration will offer ample opportunities for knowledge exchange and training programmes aimed at nurturing promising talent. She stressed the need to train talented Emirati media professionals and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead media development and produce high-quality local content that meets global standards.

Disruptive technologies and solutions

The meeting also addressed challenges facing the regional and global media industries and discussed creative approaches to overcome them. The discussions also touched on the crucial need to meet audience expectations with high-quality content while finding solutions to challenges posed by new technologies.

His Excellency Malek Al Malek emphasised that Dubai's rise as a leading media hub has been driven by strong partnerships with major Arab and international media companies, as well as prominent technology firms in the sector. He expressed pride in TECOM's collaboration with SONY and looked forward to expanding the partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing high-quality media productions. Emphasising that the media sector is a core focus for TECOM Group, he said the organisation continues to drive the industry’s growth by investing in content production and emerging fields like electronic gaming, which holds significant regional and global growth potential.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla stressed Dubai Media’s commitment to adopting and integrating the latest audiovisual technologies across its various divisions. He noted that advanced technological solutions are crucial to delivering high-quality content, and this objective is well served by strengthening partnerships with leading global media technology and equipment providers. He also voiced Dubai Media’s keenness to deepen its collaboration with SONY in the years ahead, noting that the collaboration is especially relevant given SONY’s ongoing efforts to enhance media products, including visual, audio, print, and digital content across platforms.

“During the meeting, we explored new opportunities for collaboration with one of the world’s foremost media technology companies. We look forward to leveraging SONY’s extensive capabilities, both in media equipment and expertise, to support Dubai Media’s ambitious development goals. Our aim is to showcase excellence through distinctive high-quality content,” he added.

Toshimoto Mitomo, Senior Advisor, Executive Deputy President, and Chief Strategy Officer at SONY Group Corporation, highlighted Dubai’s growth as a major regional media hub and expressed SONY's appreciation for the Dubai Media Council's ambitious goals and enthusiasm for exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance at the Dubai Media Council. Attendees from SONY Group Corporation included Kohei Furukawa, Senior Vice President and Board Member; Yuhei Yabe, Head of New Business Development; Erik Shuntaro, Executive Business Director; and other senior executives.

