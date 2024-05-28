Dubai Media Council launches Emirati Media Talent Pledge in partnership with private sector to nurture national competencies

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the Dubai Media Council today announced the launch of the Emirati Media Talent Pledge initiative to develop promising national media talent in partnership with the private sector.



The announcement was made during the Arab Media Forum (AMF), which got underway today, bringing together prominent media personalities from around the region. The AMF this year is being held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit, which also encompasses the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.



To be implemented by the Dubai Press Club, the initiative seeks to offer mentorship, internship, and job opportunities with leading media organisations for talented individuals, primarily media students. The initiative will ultimately contribute to strengthening the vibrant media sector in the emirate. In its first phase, the initiative has already attracted several prominent Arab and international media organisations.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said: “The commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support and encourage young people inspires us to launch initiatives that embody his vision. By fostering an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation, we aim to provide young talents with the tools needed to thrive in an evolving media environment. Our goal is to enable them to lead the development of local media, drive journalistic excellence, and contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. Through these efforts, we are confident that we can build a dynamic media sector that empowers young media talent to express their talent and maximise their capabilities.”



“The initiative supports the Dubai Media Council’s strategic objectives and its comprehensive plan to strengthen the media sector in Dubai. The upcoming phase will see a series of initiatives aimed at increasing youth involvement in the industry. These initiatives will be rolled out in collaboration with prominent global media outlets based in Dubai, as well as local media organisations renowned for their expertise in media training. The goal is to equip young talents with the necessary tools to make meaningful contributions to the media sector,” His Highness added.



The initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed to encourage and train a highly efficient and capable national media workforce. The goal is to propel national media, helping them measure up to international standards and frame a broader vision enabling them to keep pace with changes sweeping the industry globally.



The initiative was launched in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club; Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of Dubai Media Council; Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), along with top officials of participating media entities.



The move is aligned with the Dubai Media Council’s strategy to nurture local media talent. It also reflects the commitment of Dubai’s leadership to ensure that Emiratis have access to every possible opportunity to achieve success and advancement in their chosen professional sphere.



Partners

Entities that have pledged their support in the first phase of the initiative include TECOM, Asharq News, The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, Edelman, Gulf News, DIFC, Al Aan TV, Qanawat, Hills Advertising, Al Sayegh Media, Navigation Films, N app, IMI, Al Ain News, APCO, CNN Arabic, Havas, WPP, CNBC Arabia and ARN.



Strategic goal

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management at DMC, said: “The initiative will play a key role in discovering, training, and upskilling local media talents and preparing the next generation of media professionals to accelerate the growth of Dubai's media sector. We aim to provide specialised training through intensive courses offered by leading media institutions.”



The Pledge is a key initiative that serves the Council's core objectives, he noted. “We will work with private sector partners and the academic community to identify the best young talents for professional training or employment opportunities,” he added.



The initiative will help leverage the expertise and resources of the private sector to nurture media sector competencies among Emirati youth, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to Dubai’s media sector and the nation’s sustainable development.



University students and young people interested in a media career can look forward to tailored internships and training programmes, helping them gain invaluable hands-on experience and the opportunity to enhance their skills in various aspects of media work.



Deserving candidates will find themselves well positioned in their career tracks, with ample chances to grow their professional competencies. This support will enable them to build rewarding careers and contribute to the growth of the industry.



Emerging professionals will also have experienced professionals guiding and supporting them at every stage, boosting their chances of growth within the industry.



Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said that supporting national media talents is essential for the sustainability and growth of the media industry in the UAE. Since its establishment over 20 years ago, the Dubai Press Club has consistently focused on empowering young media professionals with programmes designed to support and train them. The DPC has leveraged its extensive and distinguished network of relationships with local, regional, and international media institutions to achieve this goal, she said.

Dr. Buhumaid expressed her gratitude to all media entities participating in the initiative, emphasising that their contributions will significantly enhance efforts to develop the media sector. Their support, she said, will help infuse creative young talent across various channels and industry specialisations through tailored programmes that meet the highest global standards.



Maitha Al Hashmi, Senior Strategic Analyst at DMC, said the move reflects the Council’s commitment to support young Emirati talents through a series of programmes and initiatives designed to further the Council’s strategic objectives.



Heads of organisations supporting the initiative commended its objectives and acknowledged DMC’s efforts in translating Dubai's vision and its constant endeavour to generate opportunities for young people to innovate, create, and develop their talents across various spheres. They also reaffirmed their commitment to contribute in every possible way to achieving the objectives of the Emirati Media Pledge and remain positive partners in moulding a new generation of distinguished media professionals.



The collaborative initiative will encourage aspiring media professionals to step up and make their dream career a reality, in the process fostering a vibrant ecosystem and contributing to the advancement of the media landscape in Dubai and beyond.









