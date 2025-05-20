Dubai Media Council to host sessions, workshops, discussions at Arab Media Summit 2025

As part of the Arab Media Summit 2025, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Council will host a series of panel discussions, training workshops, and thought-provoking dialogues over the course of the three-day Summit, which begins on 26 May.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “As the region’s largest media gathering, the Arab Media Summit offers a unique platform to connect with professionals from across the media spectrum and engage in constructive dialogue on new trends shaping the sector and opportunities for continued excellence. Our aim is to foster meaningful conversations that support the advancement of the industry.”

She added: “The Council’s agenda during the Summit will place particular focus on the film and gaming sectors—industries that are witnessing rapid growth in the UAE and the wider region. The sessions have been designed to align with the Council’s strategic vision, particularly following the launch of ‘Dubai Films and Games’, a commission established under DMC to drive the growth of the sector by fostering meaningful collaborations with local talent, international production houses, and leading global developers.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the Council’s participation brings added depth and value to this year’s Summit. “Through a packed programme of sessions featuring leading media experts and influential voices, the Dubai Media Council will highlight emerging sectors and future opportunities in the Arab media landscape. This aligns with the Summit’s focus on future-driven development and its efforts to advance media excellence across the region.”

As part of the ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ initiative, launched by the Dubai Media Council to honour Emirati professionals who have made lasting contributions to the development of the media sector, the Council will host prominent figures during the Summit to share their professional journeys. H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, will be among the featured participants.

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management at Dubai Media Council, highlighted that film and television production is a major focus of the Council’s agenda at the Summit. A range of sessions and workshops will examine how to build a globally competitive film industry in the UAE, with an emphasis on developing locally produced films that meet international standards. Additional sessions will explore the future of TV and drama production in collaboration with leading experts.

“The Council will also examine how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, can enhance media production capabilities,” Al Olama said. “Discussions will delve into how media can serve both educational and entertainment purposes while also contributing to the growth of the economy. Moreover, sessions will address the role of media in building bridges between cultures.”

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Arab Media Summit, scheduled to be held from 26 to 28 May 2025, is set to draw more than 6,000 media professionals, decision-makers, editors-in-chief, and thought leaders. The Summit encompasses the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, Ibda'a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and Award.

Over the years, the Summit has brought together prominent ministers and key decision-makers from across the Arab world and beyond. It provides a vital forum to address the challenges facing Arab media, celebrate achievements across all platforms—print, digital, audio-visual—and identify future opportunities to enhance the sector and enrich content in ways that resonate with today’s audiences.

