Dubai Media Elevates Broadcast Capabilities with Advanced 4K Technology

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), a leading media group in the UAE and the region, has announced the successful implementation of state-of-the-art 4K technology across its Outside Broadcast (OB) fleet. This milestone includes the addition of a fully integrated satellite-enabled OB van, reinforcing Dubai Media’s commitment to advancing its technical and logistical capabilities while cementing its position as a leading media group in the UAE and the region.



The OB van is equipped with 14 ultra-high-definition 4K cameras, supported by advanced operational systems and cutting-edge broadcasting equipment. Developed entirely in-house by DMI‘s specialized engineering teams, the upgrade was completed in just three weeks—a testament to the organization’s agility and technical expertise. This investment ensures DMI can deliver seamless, high-quality coverage of large-scale events, from official events to major sports and cultural occasions.



DMI will debut the new OB van during the 2025 World Government Summit, taking place from February 11 to 13, where it will play a key role in providing an immersive viewing experience aligned with global production standards. This initiative reflects DMI‘s broader strategy to continually innovate in content delivery and optimize audience engagement through superior broadcast quality.



Further strengthening its live coverage capabilities, DMI‘s newly added satellite-integrated OB van is designed for direct transmission from event sites to broadcast stations via satellite. Equipped with a fully operational control room, advanced audio-visual mixing systems, and robust internal and external communication networks, the OB van ensures smooth, real-time content management. Its advanced connectivity tools also facilitate efficient coordination between on-ground teams and the main broadcast center, guaranteeing seamless information flow and broadcast continuity.



To support dynamic event coverage, DMI has also introduced next-generation robotic cameras (GSS), adaptable for use on vehicles and helicopters. These high-performance cameras are designed to capture crisp, high-quality footage in challenging conditions, enhancing DMI‘s ability to cover a diverse range of events, including horse racing, endurance sports, and cycling competitions.



Commenting on these advancements, Saleh Lootah, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Operations at DMI, stated:

"At Dubai Media, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to elevate our content production capabilities. By fostering a culture of innovation within our engineering teams, we aim to set new benchmarks in broadcast excellence. The integration of 4K technology and satellite-enabled OB vans reflects our strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our global reach, and delivering world-class media experiences."



Lootah added that these developments are pivotal in strengthening DMI‘s broadcast operations and expanding its international footprint. They also underscore the organization’s dedication to adopting global best practices and maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in media services.



About Dubai Media:

DMI is the UAE’s largest and most influential leading media group, with a diverse portfolio spanning television, radio, print, and digital platforms. Dubai Media’s mission is to enrich lives through impactful content that informs, engages, and entertains. Its media ecosystem includes over 18 brands, featuring seven television channels (Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai One, Dubai Zaman, Noor Dubai, Dubai Racing, Dubai Sports), radio stations (Noor Dubai and Dubai Radio), leading newspapers (Al Bayan and Emarat Al Youm), and prominent digital platforms like Dubai Post and Awaan. DMI also operates specialized entities such as DMI Academy, Dubai Studios, Masar Printing and Publishing, Tawseel, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Quran Printing, driving innovation across the media landscape.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.