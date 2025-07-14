Dubai Media Launches the Second Cohort of the “Leaders Diploma”

Dubai Media has announced the launch of the second cohort of the "Leaders Diploma" program, delivered in collaboration with the International Media Investments (IMI) Foundation through the IMI Media Academy, and in academic partnership with ILLAF Train UK, a global institution specialized in education and leadership. The program aims to enhance the skills of second- and third-tier leaders within the organization, as part of Dubai’s broader vision to empower national talents and prepare them to take on impactful leadership roles.

Through this initiative, Dubai Media seeks to establish a tangible model for cultivating successful leaders and strengthening the presence of young Emirati media professionals in the development journey, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the future of the media industry.

The "Leaders Diploma" — which includes 30 participants in its second round — covers a range of core values and leadership skills essential for media professionals, based on global best practices. The program comprises four sub-modules: “Codes of the Supreme Leader,” which explores essential leadership methodologies, strategies, and tools; “Great Leaders According to MIT Methodology,” focused on building trust as a core leadership skill; “Professional Skills of an Influential Leader,” which addresses the development of advanced leadership capabilities; and “Institutional Change Leadership According to MIT Methodology,” designed to equip leaders with the frameworks necessary to drive transformation and long-term success.

Shaikha Ahmad – Chief Human Capital Officer emphasized the significance of the “Leaders Diploma” and its role in nurturing national talent and elevating the local media landscape.

She stated:

"Dubai Media believes that today’s youth are the cornerstone of tomorrow’s leadership. That’s why we’re committed to providing them with the tools and programs that enhance their skills, expand their knowledge, and enable them to take on leadership roles and shape the future."

She added that what distinguishes the program is its ability to prepare Dubai Media’s leaders and professionals to navigate the evolving media landscape — from staying ahead of emerging trends and adopting advanced technologies to mastering strategic planning and overcoming complex challenges. As Dubai accelerates its ambitions to lead regionally and globally in content creation and media innovation, initiatives like this serve as a key investment in the people who will drive that vision forward.