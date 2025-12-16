Dubai Media Wins Marketing Innovation of the Year at Asian Innovation Excellence Awards 2025

Dubai, Emirates 247- Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has been recognised as United Arab Emirates Marketing Innovation of the Year (Media & Entertainment) at the Asian Innovation Excellence Awards 2025, reinforcing its growing role in shaping the regional media landscape and advancing Dubai’s position as a hub for creative and cultural excellence.

The award was presented for Dubai Media’s Ramadan 2025 campaign, a nationwide initiative that brought audiences together through authentic storytelling and shared cultural values during the holy month of Ramadan. At a time when audiences are increasingly fragmented across global platforms, the campaign stood out by placing local relevance and emotional connection at its core.

By combining compelling narratives with digital precision, the campaign successfully balanced mass reach with targeted engagement. Strategic influencer collaborations, social media campaign, physical activations further amplified its impact, enabling Dubai Media to connect with diverse audience segments while maintaining a strong sense of community and cultural identity.

Beyond strong performance metrics, including increased audience engagement, higher platform traffic, and improved brand recall, the campaign strengthened community bonds and celebrated the values that define Ramadan. It served as a reminder that meaningful storytelling remains central to effective marketing, even in an era driven by rapid technological innovation.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media, said: “This award reinforces the impact of Dubai Media’s ongoing efforts to elevate the local and regional media landscape through innovation, creativity, and excellence. It reflects our deep understanding of our audiences and our role as a media organisation that is part of people’s daily lives — communicating their beliefs, reaching out to communities, and contributing meaningfully to social engagement. By aligning with Dubai’s vision to be a global hub for media and content production, we continue to invest in talent, technology, and partnerships that drive sustainable growth and industry leadership.

The Asian Innovation Excellence Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate measurable progress through innovation and creative impact, recognising initiatives that drive competitiveness and positive change across Asia’s key industries.