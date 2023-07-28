Dubai Medical Team Saves Young Patient's Life After 22 Minutes of Cardiac Arrest

A medical team in Dubai's Tadawi Hospital, in cooperation with a team from Dubai Ambulance Services, was able to save the life of a young patient whose heart stopped for more than 22 minutes.

The Dubai Ambulance team received a report that the patient, Mohamed M., 29, had fainted completely. Within minutes, the ambulance team arrived, and after examining him, it was found that he had a heart attack. First aid was given to him while he was being transported to the emergency department at Tadawi Hospital.

As soon as he arrived at the hospital and was examined, it was found that he had acute pulmonary embolisms that led to complete cardiac arrest and severe respiratory failure. CPR was performed on him with repeated electric shocks until he regained his pulse.

Within minutes, the patient was taken to the operating room and an urgent coronary angioplasty was performed, along with the administration of thrombolytic drugs. He was then placed in the intensive care unit under a ventilator.

Dr. Salman Ady, head of the cardiology department and consultant of interventional cardiology at the hospital, said that the patient's condition was very critical, and the death rate was very high due to the weakness of the heart muscle and respiratory failure. This required rapid medical intervention to save his life and restore his pulse. Therefore, the medical team performed a coronary and pulmonary angioplasty immediately, then the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit under full medical supervision, and placed under a ventilator, until his condition stabilized and he regained consciousness.

"During treatment, it was found that the patient had severe infections and blood poisoning," he added. "His condition was treated with the necessary antibiotics, until his condition improved and normal breathing returned."

The doctor said that the patient's condition has completely improved, and he has recovered his health and has left the hospital and returned home in a stable condition.

For his part, Marwan Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Healthcare Group, said that the patient's condition was complex and required intensive and urgent medical intervention from emergency, cardiology and thoracic physicians, in addition to medical care with the latest medical equipment and technologies at Tadawi Hospital.

