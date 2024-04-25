Dubai Metro Red Line Delays: RTA Announces Station Closures

Breaking News: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has just announced an expected delay on the Dubai Metro’s Red Line. Trains will not be stopping at the following stations: ONPASSIVE, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy.

To ensure a smooth journey, please plan your travels in advance and follow the instructional signs and guidance provided by the staff. Alternative bus services are available for transportation to the affected stations. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated!

Stay informed and stay safe!

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.