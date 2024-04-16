Dubai Metro working hours extended until three in the morning

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the extension of the working hours of the Dubai Metro on April 16, 2024, until 3:00 am (the next day) to facilitate the movement of metro users during rainy weather.

For #DubaiMetro users, #RTA in #Dubai informs you that the metro operating hours will be extended on April 16, 2024, until 3:00 AM (next day), this extension is to ease your trips during rainy conditions. #YourComfortMatters pic.twitter.com/v1RBMxh8YE — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 16, 2024

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.