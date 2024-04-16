9.44 AM Tuesday, 16 April 2024
16 April 2024
Dubai Metro working hours extended until three in the morning

Published
By E247

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the extension of the working hours of the Dubai Metro on April 16, 2024, until 3:00 am (the next day) to facilitate the movement of metro users during rainy weather.

The page was last updated on: 16 April 2024 08:42