Dubai Model Centre announces list of entities shortlisted to win the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag

The Dubai Model Centre, part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the list of entities that have been shortlisted to win the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag.

A total of seven government entities in Dubai participated in the programme and were assessed based on their efforts to enhance service quality and their commitment to the 'Services 360' policy, which outlines a roadmap for improving government services. The announcement was made following the conclusion of the latest assessment cycle.

The shortlisted government entities include the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

The programme aims to boost customer experience by supporting government entities in consistently raising the quality of their services, in line with Dubai’s aspirations to become a global leader in this domain.

The shortlisted entities were evaluated based on five criteria: results and impact, adoption of a whole-of-government approach, innovation, service culture and sustainability of results. Subsequently, the seven entities will undergo customer evaluation, during which customers will provide feedback on their experiences with these entities over the coming weeks.

Eman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Centre, said: “The Dubai Model Centre is committed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in delivering outstanding government services through implementing the ‘Services 360’ policy. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to provide integrated and seamless government services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. Each participating entity in the programme has showcased remarkable excellence and leadership in enhancing their services.”

She continued: “Since launching the 'Services 360' policy, developed by the Dubai Model Centre in collaboration with the Digital Dubai Authority and other relevant entities, we have witnessed the relentless efforts of all government entities to achieve higher levels of excellence in this domain. We are pleased to acknowledge these efforts through the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services and awarding the winning entity with the initiative's Flag.”

The final stage of assessment involves customers sharing their feedback on the shortlisted entities. In the coming weeks, the entities will distribute independent surveys to users who will assess the services based on their experiences. Based on the survey results, one government entity will be awarded the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services for the year 2023 Flag.

Dubai's 'Services 360' policy outlines a roadmap for the future of government services in the emirate, aiming for 100 percent automation, 90 percent integration, and 90 percent digital services. The policy is anticipated to yield annual savings exceeding AED1 billion by 2025, while also eliminating nine million physical customer visits and freeing up over 300,000 working hours annually.

