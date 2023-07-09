Dubai Municipality allocates 3,200 land plots to citizens in Dubai

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, in the continuous effort to provide a decent life for citizens and enhance their social and familial stability within the citizens' housing program, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, President of the Dubai Supreme Committee of Development and Welfare of Citizens, Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai.

This comes as part of the follow-up by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Development and Welfare of Citizens, where the distribution of residential plots was carried out based on well-studied plans for housing citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, supporting the targets of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which outlines a comprehensive roadmap for achieving sustainable urban development in Dubai, with a focus on people, aiming to improve quality of life and enhance the emirate's global competitiveness, develop vibrant and healthy communities, and double green and recreational spaces.

The distribution of residential plots to citizens enhances the efforts of Dubai Municipality in supporting and implementing the targets of the citizens' housing program in the Emirate of Dubai, through an intensive plan and methodology, harnessing all available resources to serve citizens and enhance their quality of life, well-being, and stability.

The areas housing the distributed residential plots include a comprehensive range of service facilities and essential needs for residents, in addition to gardens, green spaces, and recreational areas that will be implemented according to the highest international standards, providing a sustainable living experience that enhances the quality of life and the social and residential stability of citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.

It is worth mentioning that during the first year of the Dubai Supreme Committee of Development and Welfare of Citizens' work, 11,500 land plots were allocated for housing citizens in Dubai, and housing loans were approved for about 7,000 beneficiaries with a total value of 7 billion dirhams.

In September 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, approved a historic housing budget of 65 billion dirhams for the next twenty years for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness also approved a package of facilitations supporting the citizens' housing program, including raising the value of the housing loan for Dubai citizens to one million dirhams without interest for eligible categories. Additionally, several initiatives were adopted to facilitate citizens in building their residential villas, as part of His Highness's commitment to enhancing family stability and providing a decent life for them.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.