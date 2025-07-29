Dubai Municipality and BiOD Technology sign landmark MoU

Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BiOD Technology FZCO, a subsidiary of DUBAL Holding, marking a major stride toward advancing environmental sustainability and fostering a circular economy in the emirate. The agreement outlines strategic cooperation focused on converting used cooking oils (UCO) and fats, oils, and grease (FOG) into B100 biodiesel, a clean and renewable fuel.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials including Fahad Al-Awadhi, Director of Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department at Dubai Municipality; Yousef Bastaki, Board Member of BiOD Technology; and Shiva Viga, CEO of BiOD Technology. The collaboration aligns with Dubai’s long-term sustainability strategies, supports local green economy growth, and strengthens the emirate’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

As per the terms of the MoU, BiOD Technology is authorised to collect UCO and FOG from across Dubai and process them into biodiesel. The initiative not only helps prevent these waste materials from polluting the sewage infrastructure, but also significantly reduces the environmental footprint and operational costs associated with wastewater treatment.

Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to advance Dubai’s environmental agenda through innovative and sustainable waste-to-energy solutions. By turning waste into a valuable energy resource, we not only protect vital infrastructure and reduce environmental risks but also contribute effectively to achieving the goals outlined in Dubai's Vision 2030 for environmental sustainability.”

Ahmed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of BioD Technology, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Municipality on this initiative, a partnership that underscores our mutual commitment to sustainable innovation. At BiOD Technology, our focus is on implementing practical, impactful solutions that contribute to tangible environmental improvements and advance Dubai’s circular economy goals. Moreover, in partnership with like-minded entities, we strive to build a service ecosystem dedicated to making a positive global impact.”

Shiva Vig, CEO of BiOD Technology, added: “Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, we are transforming UCO and FOG into high-quality, renewable biodiesel. This partnership marks an exciting step forward, and we are eager to expand our efforts into broader initiatives that promote sustainable waste management and innovative recycling solutions.”

The MoU represents a significant step forward in public-private collaboration, paving the way for scalable and high-impact environmental solutions that promote the circular economy and protect Dubai’s infrastructure and environment.