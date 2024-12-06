Dubai Municipality announces fourth season of Farmers' Market at Qur’anic Park

• Farmers and entrepreneurs to showcase agricultural and home-based products at dedicated sales outlets.

• Entertainment, awareness workshops, and comprehensive services for farmers, including consultations and training.

• Enhanced support for agricultural projects to boost local business opportunities and sustainability.

Dubai Municipality is set to launch the fourth season of the Farmers’ Market tomorrow, Saturday 7 December, at the Qur’anic Park for the first time. Running until 22 February 2025, this community-focused initiative highlights the municipality’s commitment to supporting Emirati farmers, enhancing local agriculture, and advancing food security goals.

The market provides an exceptional platform for farmers and small business owners to showcase and sell their agricultural, dairy, and home-based products directly to the public, fostering economic growth while promoting sustainable land use and modern agricultural practices.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality said: “Since its inception, the Farmers’ Market has served as an integrated platform where Emirati farmers can connect with consumers, showcasing their organic products directly from farm to table. It has established itself as a key annual event, blending community engagement with economic and national development. This initiative aligns with the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Dubai’s Food Security Strategy, while also complementing the ‘Plant the Emirates’ programme, which seeks to enhance agricultural leadership and product sustainability.”

He added: “This year, we anticipate significant participation from residents, visitors, and tourists alike. With its rich programme of entertainment and family-friendly activities, the Farmers’ Market provides a unique opportunity to access high-quality local produce at competitive prices, while enjoying the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of the market.”

Dubai Municipality has designed the Farmers’ Market as a comprehensive experience for farmers and visitors alike. Participants benefit from facilities such as visually appealing sales outlets, access to entertainment events, awareness workshops, and food stalls. Additional support includes consultations, training courses, and agricultural guidance aimed at enhancing the productivity and sustainability of local farms.

The initiative also opens marketing channels for agricultural products, encouraging small and home-based businesses to participate and thrive. Over the past three seasons, the market has welcomed 143,569 visitors and supported 135 Emirati farmers, showcasing the success and growing popularity of the event.

For visitors, the Farmers’ Market offers a blend of community interaction, educational opportunities, and family-friendly entertainment—solidifying its place as a highlight of Dubai’s winter calendar.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.