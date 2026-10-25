Dubai Municipality awards AED3 billion in contracts for four Phase 3 Tasreef stormwater drainage projects
Four projects will add and extend approximately 100 kilometres of stormwater drainage infrastructure across key areas of DubaiEmirates247
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With a total value of AED3 billion, the projects will involve the construction and extension of approximately 100 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines, with diameters of up to 3 metres, further enhancing the resilience of the city’s drainage network.
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