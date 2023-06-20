Dubai Municipality bags first place at Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Dubai Municipality has achieved a remarkable feat by securing first place at the prestigious Top Supply Chain Projects Award, organized by the Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The award aims to recognize innovative projects concerned with designing the supply chain according to the concepts of automation, optimization, simplification, and organization. The organization also honors through the annual supply chain awards program the individuals and leading entities in the global supply chain.

The Municipality's groundbreaking project, “Re-engineering Contracting Processes,” has been recognized for its exceptional efforts in streamlining and enhancing the efficiency of contractual procedures within the organization. The award-winning project is focused on establishing best practices in digitizing contractual procedures as well as employing innovative digital technologies and a re-engineering approach to effectively manage and reduce the time of processes.

By implementing effective strategies, increasing flexibility, and streamlining operations, the project aims to enhance efficiency as well as drive innovation in contracting processes. The project reflects the Municipality’s commitment to developing its services and streamlining procedures to strengthen ties with the private sector and achieve better results, which increases customer satisfaction and happiness.

Through various cutting-edge solutions that streamline numerous intricate processes and help produce the best results, the project has made significant contributions to modernizing contractual procedures at Dubai Municipality. The initiative's main goal is to better understand the needs of customers in order to provide flexible contractual services and greater value through the use of innovative technologies.

