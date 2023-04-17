Dubai Municipality becomes firs govt entity to receive IHO accreditation

Dubai Municipality becomes first government entity in Middle East to receive accreditation by International Hydrographic Organization

Dubai Municipality has been accredited for hydrography by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), an intergovernmental body dedicated to ensuring that all the world’s seas, oceans and navigable waters are surveyed and charted. Achieving this significant milestone makes Dubai Municipality the first government entity in the Middle East to attain this distinction.

HE Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s accreditation as a hydrographic entity on the IHO’s list of entities and institutions is a significant accomplishment at both local and regional levels. It reflects the Municipality’s commitment to providing advanced hydrographic services through cutting-edge hydrographic and geodetic survey equipment and technologies, thereby creating and updating navigational charts of Dubai’s waters. This achievement aligns with our goal of sustainable planning and execution, as we strive to enhance Dubai’s appeal in accordance with the leadership’s vision to establish the Emirate as a leading global city renowned for innovation and excellence in municipal services.”

Dubai Municipality's accreditation will aid in the advancement of hydrography practices and facilitate the provision of worldwide services for the creation and upkeep of paper and electronic navigational marine charts of Dubai. This marks the first instance of such services being offered locally, encompassing all of Dubai’s main ports for ships’ arrival and departure, as well as tourism yachts’ and fishers’ ports.

This global recognition by the IHO will reinforce Dubai Municipality’s efforts to maintain marine safety levels in Dubai, in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). Additionally, the membership will offer marine infrastructure data to assist with strategic planning for marine sites in Dubai.

The IHO was established in 1921 and is an intergovernmental organisation headquartered in Monaco, France. The organisation’s main function is to oversee the coordination of the national hydrographic offices’ operations and standardise the production of navigational marine charts by issuing regulations and technical references. The organisation’s goals include ensuring the accuracy and quality of data, expanding global coverage, promoting best practices in hydrography, and providing guidelines for the use of hydrography data among member states.

