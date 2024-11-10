Dubai Municipality completes 7 new projects to plant &beautify key intersections on Sheikh Zayed & Al Khail Roads

- Dubai Municipality completes seven new projects to plant and beautify key intersections on Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads at AED245 million

• Al Hajri:, "We are committed to planting and beautifying Dubai according to innovative practices that enhance the city's attractiveness and aesthetic character, consolidating its position as a global destination for sustainability."

• "The project is part of the objectives of the 'Green Dubai Project' to develop infrastructure, support the sustainability of natural resources, and provide a healthy environment that enhances quality of life."

• Planting and beautification of two intersections on Sheikh Zayed Road and three intersections on Al Khail Road.

• Planting the sides of Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions, covering an area of 250,000 square meters.

• Over 1.4 million square metres of planting and beautification of vital intersections.

• 2.5 million seedlings of flowers and ornamental plants; 6,500 trees now adorn the intersections.

• Installation of advanced, sustainable, and water-efficient irrigation systems.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase green spaces across the emirate, Dubai Municipality has completed seven new beautification projects to plant and enhance key intersections and roadsides on Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads. These projects, costing AED245 million, span over 1.4 million square metres.

This initiative is part of Dubai Municipality’s continuous efforts to enhance the city’s attractiveness, creating a visual identity that uniquely combines urban character with expansive green spaces to beautify Dubai’s prominent intersections according to the highest sustainable planting practices on par with global standards.

In line with its mission to enhance Dubai’s green coverage in an environmentally sustainable manner, the Municipality has introduced 2.5 million flowers and ornamental plants alongside 6,500 trees, complemented by advanced, water-efficient irrigation systems.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that these planting and beautification projects align with the objectives of the “Green Dubai Project”. This initiative aims to increase green areas across the city and raise the per capita green space through well-planned and sustainable strategies, in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to make Dubai the best city in the world to live in.

Al Hajri also commented: "At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to expanding Dubai’s greenery through integrated projects and innovative practices that enhance the city’s appeal and distinctive aesthetic, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in sustainability and excellence — where urban development merges with environmental diversity."

H.E. added: "These projects demonstrate our dedication to developing green infrastructure and fostering a healthy, comfortable environment for residents and visitors, enhancing quality of life by expanding green spaces, upholding environmental sustainability, and optimising natural resources through smart irrigation systems that ensure optimal water consumption."

Sheikh Zayed Road intersections

Dubai Municipality undertook extensive planting and beautification across key intersections on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai’s main arterial route. Four major projects were completed, covering a total area of 843,000 square metres. These included the intersections at Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Yelayes Street and Al Jameel Street (formerly Jarn Al Sabkha Street), as well as the sides of Sheikh Zayed Road from the intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to Al Yelayes Street over the span of 70 kilometres.

Planting works at these intersections and along the main roadways involved nearly 1.5 million flower and plant seedlings, alongside 3,500 trees. Additionally, 290,000 square metres of soil mulching were applied, effectively preventing soil erosion while adding a natural and refined aesthetic to the area.

Al Khail Street intersections

The beautification of the Al Khail Street intersections encompassed three main projects, covering over 625,000 square metres. These projects included the intersections of Al Khail Street with Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and Umm Suqeim Street. Decorative planting consisted of 1 million flower and plant seedlings, 3,000 trees, and 143,654 square metres of soil mulch.

Dubai Municipality remains committed to furthering projects that support sustainable development, strengthening Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most attractive, green, and sustainable cities. Through best practices in environmental sustainability, Dubai Municipality planted over 185,000 trees in 2023, averaging 500 trees per day. The emirate’s green space expanded by 234 hectares in 2023, up from 170 hectares in 2022.

