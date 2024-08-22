Dubai Municipality completes development of the UAE’s longest mountain trails in Hatta

Hatta Mountain Tr ails span 86 kilometres in total, through 21 cycling routes across 53 kilometres and 17 walking routes covering 33 kilometres

The trails feature 14 rest stops and service facilities, alongside 9 wooden bridges, 176 signposts and 650 directional signs

The Hatta Mountain Trails offer a new experience for tourists, residents and professional athletes

Al Hajri: "The project will foster mountain sports in Hatta, establishing the area as a leading tourist destination."

"The trails’ infrastructure has been developed in line with the highest international health and safety standards, with materials that complement the nature of the local landscape.”

Dubai Municipality has completed the development of the UAE’s longest mountain trails, which features 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, 9 wooden bridges and 14 rest stops and service facilities. The Hatta Mountain Trails are one of various projects being implemented by Dubai Municipality to establish Hatta as a leading tourist destination in the region.

The trails are divided into four colour coded levels of difficulty: Green – with four tracks for cycling and four for walking; Blue – with six tracks for cycling and three for walking; Red – with eight routes for cycling and six for walking; and finally, Black – with three trails for cycling and four for walking.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Hatta Mountain Trails project has been developed to enhance the quality of living in Dubai and position it as the most active and healthy city in the world. Our ambition is to implement initiatives that serve the Hatta area, establishing it as a leading tourist destination for residents and tourists.

Al Hajri continued: "Designed to host international events and competitions, the Hatta Mountain Trails meet the highest health and safety standards. We have also enhanced public facilities and services to boost tourism in Hatta, supporting the Municipality's ongoing efforts to make Dubai a more attractive city that provides the best quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

H.E. added: "Built using the latest equipment and materials that complement the surrounding Hatta landscape, the trails will provide a truly unique experience for cycling enthusiasts."

World-class trails

The Hatta Mountain Trails offer a wide range of facilities and services, including car parking, toilets, bike rental and repair services, as well as picnic, refuelling areas and rest stops where riders can relax.

The Hatta Mountain Bike Trails are ready to host a vibrant community of cycling enthusiasts, with plans in place to organise various events, races and competitions throughout the year – fostering opportunities for skill development and friendly competition.

Comprehensive development plan

During the first phase of the project, Dubai Municipality implemented a comprehensive development plan in the record time of 10 months. This involved the expansion and maintenance of existing hiking and mountain bike trails, as well as stabilising the soil in areas to improve the experience for visitors using the trails. Comprehensive maintenance work was also carried out on all existing bridges, with damaged ones replaced.

The second phase included the construction of rest stops and service facilities along trails and other locations, as well as the installation of 176 signposts and 650 directional signs to help cyclists enjoy a safe and distinctive experience on the Hatta Mountain Trails.

The Hatta Mountain Trails pass through a variety of different terrains and landscapes, including rocky paths, mountainous areas, rugged peaks and valleys, offering panoramic views and the opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities to enjoy Hatta's unique natural beauty.

