Dubai Municipality introduces cutting-edge smart and remotely operated marine scraper to combat water pollution

Dubai Municipality has taken another step forward in its commitment to environmental sustainability with the unveiling of its latest innovation, the smart marine scraper, designed to collect floating waste in creek and water canals across the Emirate of Dubai. Developed locally by Emirati talents in collaboration with Al Khattal Boat Factory, this state-of-the-art scraper represents a significant advancement in the municipality's commitment to environmental sustainability.



The smart marine scraper is operated remotely and can be controlled over an unlimited range, with real-time monitoring facilitated through satellite technology. It features a sophisticated control system that leverages 5G networks to execute precise marine maneuvers, ensuring efficient waste collection.



Moreover, the scraper stands out for its secondary systems, which include an intelligent marine survey system that identifies waste sites and starts the removal process. It also features an interactive external environment system, which enhances marine safety by automatically



preventing collisions. The scraper offers enhanced productivity, allowing it to effectively collect and transfer 1,000 kilograms of floating marine waste.



The launching of the smart scraper reflects the Municipality’s continued commitment to technological innovation and employing these advancements to develop sustainable solutions that improve the efficiency of municipal operations. This dedication comes in line with the Municipality’s objectives in integrated waste management, improving environmental beauty and sustainability, as well as reducing pollution, thereby ensuring consistent public cleanliness throughout the Emirate. All these efforts help achieve the Municipality’s goals of improving Dubai’s appeal, sustainability, and quality of living.



Dubai Municipality has dedicated all its efforts, resources, and capabilities towards offering integrated and efficient municipal services on a daily basis throughout the year. These efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Municipality are aimed at curbing marine pollution caused by floating waste, thereby safeguarding the marine and natural environments of Dubai.



Furthermore, Dubai Municipality has assigned a dedicated team to oversee the cleanliness of water canals and creeks spanning over 35 kilometers (19 nautical miles). This team comprises 12 marine captains, 25 workers and sailors, and 12 marine vehicles. The team is committed to conducting daily cleaning tasks according to the work plan. They will also carry out field follow-ups around the clock.

