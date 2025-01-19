Dubai Municipality launches second Hatta Farming Festival

Dubai Municipality has launched the second edition of the Hatta Farming Festival as part of the ‘Dubai Farms’ programme, an initiative spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The festival kicked off today at Leem Lake and will continue until 22 January. Featuring 25 Emirati farmers, homesteaders, and local agricultural companies, the event is designed to showcase agricultural products and services, foster collaboration, and support the UAE's growing agricultural market."

The Hatta Farming Festival is being held under the umbrella of the Hatta Winter initiative launched under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, and implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Hatta Winter invites residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences offered by the mountainous region during the cooler months of the year.

The Hatta Farming Festival highlights the region’s potential as a premier agri-tourism destination, leveraging its unique environmental, social, and heritage diversity. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to support national farmers, promote sustainable practices, and enhance Hatta's role as a leading agricultural and tourism hub.

The festival also supports the objectives of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan and the initiatives of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, which seek to boost economic and tourism opportunities, encourage local enterprises, and celebrate the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dhahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the event is aligned with the UAE’s efforts to advance sustainable national food security, which is among the country’s top priorities for the UAE and plays a key role in driving comprehensive development in all sectors. She highlighted the significant role of agriculture and the importance of increasing local production of strategic crops and reducing reliance on food imports.

"As part of our efforts to bolster agriculture and foster local food production, we launched the Plant the Emirates National Programme. The initiative aims to expand agricultural practices across the country and engage all segments of the society in promoting sustainable farming. The Hatta Farming Festival plays a crucial role in establishing agriculture as an important activity, embedding it as an integral cultural value in the community. The Festival aligns with the agenda of the ‘Dubai Farms’ programme launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,” Her Excellency added.

Her Excellency highlighted the special significance of Hatta as a key component of Dubai and the UAE’s agricultural heritage. She emphasised that its ongoing agricultural development contributes significantly to the UAE’s broader efforts to advance sustainable agricultural to shape a brighter future for upcoming generations.

Her Excellency added: "In addition to the Hatta Farming Festival, this year will see a number of pioneering projects and initiatives under the umbrella of the Plant the Emirates National Programme and the National Agriculture Centre. These efforts aim to provide world-class services and support to Emirati farmers and local farms, driving a true transformation in the sector."

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the Hatta Farming Festival is being held in one of Dubai’s oldest and most prominent agricultural regions. He highlighted the festival’s central role within the ‘Dubai Farms’ programme, an initiative dedicated to supporting Emirati farmers and advancing sustainable local agriculture. This effort complements the national ‘Grow UAE’ programme, which seeks to drive agricultural development and establish the UAE as a leader in the agricultural sector.

“We aim to transform the Hatta Farming Festival into a comprehensive platform that empowers local farmers, bolsters the agricultural ecosystem of the emirate, and fosters sustainable development. Our goal is to assist Emirati farmers in achieving self-sufficiency, contribute to Dubai’s food security strategy, and enhance quality of life within the emirate,” he added.

Dubai Municipality provides extensive support to Hatta farmers, including agricultural guidance, fertiliser and seed distribution, pest control programmes, and modern agricultural techniques, fostering sustainable farming and increased productivity.

This year’s festival features a diverse programme, including exhibitions of agricultural and livestock products from Hatta farms, educational workshops, and dialogue sessions with agricultural experts. Visitors can explore modern farming techniques and hear success stories from local farmers and entrepreneurs, inspiring younger generations to enter the agricultural sector. Competitions such as public livestock auctions and awards for outstanding farmers will highlight the best agricultural practices, while marketing companies will share insights into sustainable farming and market trends focused on helping improve the value and quality of local agricultural products.

Interactive sessions will feature success stories from Hatta’s agricultural history, inspiring dialogues with young farm owners, and discussions on entrepreneurship in modern agriculture to motivate the next generation of farmers.

Dubai Municipality will also provide an agricultural extension platform, offering farmers free guidance and information. Visitors can benefit from services provided by the Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory, which offers testing for vegetables, fruits, groundwater, and irrigation. A mobile public health service will also provide veterinary consultations and Brucella antibody detection for participating farm owners.

Dubai Municipality has played a key role in supporting Hatta farmers throughout the 2024 agricultural season by providing vital resources and training. Farmers received 24,550 bags of organic and chemical fertilisers, 2,440 bags of seeds, and 1,350 light and pheromone traps as part of pest control initiatives. The municipality conducted over 1,250 field visits, held 12 training courses, and organised four agricultural forums to improve farming practices. The Municipality also established the region’s first tourist farm, the Strawberry Model Farm, which serves as a showcase for sustainable farming practices.

These initiatives have empowered Hatta’s farmers to adopt modern practices, improve productivity, and support Dubai’s Food Security Strategy. By enhancing local agricultural systems and promoting Hatta’s unique agricultural identity, the festival underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to sustainability and community development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.