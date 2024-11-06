Dubai Municipality opens registration for fourth season of Farmers’ Market

Dubai Municipality has officially opened registration for the fourth season of the Farmers’ Market, set to run from 7 December 2024 to 22 February 2025 at the Quranic Park. This annual market has become a key community event in Dubai, providing a platform for Emirati farmers to showcase and sell a range of organic products directly to consumers, including fresh agricultural produce, dairy items, and home-grown projects.

The Farmers’ Market forms part of Dubai Municipality’s mission to promote sustainability and enhance quality of life across the emirate, with a special focus on supporting local agriculture. Through initiatives like this, the Municipality supports local farmers and pioneering agricultural projects.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, stated, “The Farmers' Market is one of the most important annual events organized in Dubai's parks. It holds a unique character as it combines social and investment aspects, bringing together community members of various backgrounds and age groups to explore local agricultural products and enjoy educational and recreational activities for all family members. Moreover, the market provides a space for farmers to showcase and sell their products directly to the public, contributing to the support of the local economy and agriculture sector, by promoting agricultural practices and land utilization, which helps strengthen food security in the country.”

Al Zarouni continued: “The third season of the Farmers’ Market was a tremendous success, with 42 Emirati farmers participating and reaching over 37,000 visitors over the market period, held every Saturday for 13 weeks. We invite Emirati farmers and agricultural project owners, large and small, to seize this opportunity and register to participate in the upcoming season of the Farmers' Market.”

Dubai Municipality provides a range of facilities for participants in the Farmers' Market, including specially designed stalls to display products. The municipality also works to support agricultural projects in the emirate and facilitate business operations within the local agricultural sector by opening broader marketing channels to promote agricultural products in local markets, as well as allowing the participation of small and home-based projects.

Emirati farmers and agricultural project owners can register to participate in the Farmers' Market through the following link: Farmers' Market Registration.

