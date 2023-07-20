Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship program

Dubai Municipality opened registrations for the ‘Future Talents’ scholarship program, which aims to welcome and guide UAE national university students majoring in various scientific disciplines that are highly coveted in the job market. The initiative comes as part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to provide university students with promising opportunities, facilitate the growth of their skills and abilities, and support the Emiratisation policy in the Emirate of Dubai.

Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The ‘Future Talents’ scholarship program supports the Emiratisation policy in Dubai, and is consistent with the measures undertaken by Dubai Municipality to put our wise leadership’s directives into practice. Through this program, we hope to attract talented Emirati students, develop their abilities, broaden their scientific knowledge, offer them practical experience, and equip them with the tools necessary to tackle the challenges of the future. These initiatives further complement our commitment to the advancement of our workforce and expansion of specialized careers across Dubai Municipality's fields of work."

The disciplines highlighted in the program support the municipality's employment fields and will help boost employment levels in those sectors, thereby strengthening its workforce sustainability. The ‘Future Talents’ scholarship program is open to students from a variety of scientific fields, which include civil and architectural engineering, agricultural engineering and sciences, public health, environmental sciences, sustainability and environmental health, food security, and information systems with a specialization in data science and business solutions, as well as information technology with specialization in application development, networking, and cloud computing.

Requirements and Conditions

All applicants must be UAE citizens and enrolled in their third or fourth academic year in one of the required majors to be eligible for the program. Applicants must also have a cumulative GPA of at least 3 and must not be pursuing more than one scholarship at the same time, while male students must have completed their national service. The initiative promises to guide skilled Emirati students on their way forward, laying the groundwork for their continued success in the future.

