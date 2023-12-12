Dubai Municipality Partners with BESIX Construct and Hitachi Zosen Innova for Waste Management Initiatives

Dubai Municipality announced today at COP28 a strategic partnership with BESIX Construct and Hitachi Zosen Innova, focusing on integrated waste management.

The collaboration signifies a commitment to deepening cooperation in training, experience exchange, and active participation in industry-leading conferences and field visits. Set against the pressing global context of escalating environmental challenges, this alliance is a stride towards driving sustainable development forward.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality's strategic goals in integrated waste management, this collaboration signifies a unified effort to strengthen ties in areas of shared interest, particularly focusing on training and experience sharing. The initiative will be propelled by active participation in industry conferences and hands-on visits to operational sites, ensuring a practical and collaborative approach to environmental management.

