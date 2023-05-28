Dubai Municipality receives 97% International Customer Experience Standard score from BSI

Dubai Municipality has achieved a score of 97 per cent in the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) from the British Standards Institute, highlighting its accomplishment in providing exceptional customer-centric services and achieving highest levels of customer satisfaction. The Institute reviewed all the service centers of the Municipality; including the customer happiness centers in Al Twar, Hatta, and Al Kifaf, as well as the specialized centers of the veterinary clinic in Al Khawaneej and Dubai Central Laboratory.

In addition to representing a significant milestone in the Municipality’s portfolio of achievements, this exceptional score also reflects its excellence in providing services that are tailored to the unique needs of customers and raises their level of happiness and satisfaction. This accomplishment further supports the Municipality's efforts for having all its service centers rated five stars and above according to the Global Star Classification System.

Manal Bin Yaarouf, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the Municipality’s ultimate commitment to achieving leadership and excellence in providing services that consistently meet the international standards for customer satisfaction.

She emphasized that Dubai Municipality remains committed to providing the city’s citizens and residents with the best services possible that improves prosperity and quality of life, which solidifies its global position as well as promotes its ambitions of achieving top spot globally in a variety of fields.

“This achievement serves as a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional services that effectively satisfies customers’ needs and improves their experience. It also reflects the efforts undertaken by the Municipality as well as the efficiency of our working mechanisms, methodologies, and service channels. This is consistent with the Customer Happiness Charter to serve customers' needs in a transparent manner. Furthermore, this feat also demonstrates its strategic goal to adopt the most cutting-edge innovative solutions to provide integrated services, emphasizing Dubai’s leadership position in streamlining governmental processes and making them accessible to all,” Bin Yaarouf added.

Dubai commenced its journey for the ICXS standard certificate requirements in 2021, following the implementation of a strategy for improving institutions that included setting up seven regulatory units and conducting three pilot audits. The Municipality continued to train and support its staff members from various regulatory units to achieve this result within two years, which is among the top three results of the public and private entities that applied the standard regionally.

