Dubai Municipality's mobile lab conducts over 2,000 food tests at Global Village

Dubai Municipality reported that its mobile laboratory for food testing completed 2,072 tests and analyses of 518 food samples during the of Global Village season between October 2022 and April 2023, to guarantee the quality and safety of food products at event locations in the Emirate.

This is in line with the Municipality's efforts to ensure that products and food items adhere to the standards approved in the Emirate of Dubai and its commitment to establishing a secure food health and safety system that improves the standard of living for both residents and visitors in Dubai.

The mobile food testing laboratory utilizes one of the qualitative projects of the Dubai Central Laboratory of the Municipality, which employs state-of-the-art and rapid technologies that assist in carrying out microbiological tests of food and provide quick, high-accuracy results, in addition to ensuring that food products adhere to approved specifications.

Furthermore, as part of its duties in conducting analyses and tests, Dubai Municipality carried out monitoring and inspection campaigns and tours throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan to collect samples of food products that are regularly distributed at that time.

The campaigns aimed to ensure the highest levels of food safety, public health and safety for all consumers in the Emirate as well as reducing commercial fraud and cheating, in addition to educating consumers about the value of reading labels on packaged goods and notifying regulatory authorities in case of suspicion.

Food safety campaigns focused on retail stores and outlets in commercial centers, and the products included dates, Ramadan juices, nuts, sweets, and some frozen and dairy products. The displayed Ramadan products and the quantities of pre-packaged items in the Emirate's markets were verified for their compliance with the requirements of the relevant technical regulations.



