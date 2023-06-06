Dubai Municipality signs MoU with International Code Council

Dubai Municipality and the International Code Council (ICC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand bilateral collaboration to develop codes and standards used to assess and organise modern and innovative building systems, as well as to encourage the safe use of 3D printing technology in construction, in order to promote Dubai's position as a leading global hub for 3D printing technology and modern and innovative building methods.

Eng. Maryam Obaid Al Muhairi, CEO of Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency, Dubai Municipality, and Dominic Sims, CEO of the International Code Council signed the MoU.

Al Muhairi said: “International cooperation between Dubai Municipality and private sector institutions with global expertise in the construction sector promotes sustainable growth and prioritizes building safety and innovation. The significance of this collaboration lies in sharing of knowledge and expertise, as well as the development of new and pioneering ideas. Through the MoU, we aim to support the use of 3D printing technology in construction work in Dubai, given Dubai Municipality’s position as the relevant authority responsible for implementing the objectives of Decree No. 24 of 2021 on the use of this modern technology across the construction sector. This step is in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The strategy aims at harnessing 3D printing technology to serve people and establish the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub for 3D printing regionally and globally by 2030.”

Dominic Sims, CEO of the International Code Council said: “We are delighted to be in Dubai today to meet with our counterparts from the Dubai Municipality and begin the next phase of our collaboration, especially as Dubai is home to some of the most innovative architectural marvels in the world and is a world leader in innovation. We are glad to assist this ongoing endeavour in accordance with the goals of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030.”

The MoU will strengthen areas of collaboration between the two parties. Dubai Municipality will contribute its knowledge in innovative construction materials, form an action team to cooperate with the Council, support educational sessions and seminars and improve overall cooperation through public safety forums. It also aims to educate those interested in measuring the safety of construction products and raise awareness of the necessity of product and building safety evaluation.

Under the MoU, the ICC will enlist Dubai Municipality as a government member to enhance its participation in establishing building codes, and further include the Municipality in the ICC MENA Building Science Advisory Council. Furthermore, the council will enable the Municipality to conduct a secondary review or approval or local registration system for innovative products approved by the Council, and further evaluate innovative new products and systems in accordance with the Dubai Building Code. Various webinars and workshops on cutting-edge building materials and systems will be held by the Council to train Municipality representatives on the use of admission criteria.

