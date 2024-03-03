Dubai Municipality undertakes a new agricultural beautification project in the Emirate at the crossroads of Al Meydan and Al Khail

Dubai Municipality has initiated a new project within its agricultural beautification endeavors across the city. This specific project is centered around the key hub where Al Meydan and Al Khail Streets intersect at the heart of the city. Covering a vast expanse of 302,266 square meters, this project reflects the Municipality’s commitment to increasing green spaces in Dubai and strategically planning and implementing beautification projects, with an aim of expanding cultivated green spaces and elevating Dubai’s overall civil and aesthetic appearance.

This project includes state-of-the-art technologies leveraged by the Municipality to implement sustainable irrigation systems and water drainage. These systems include fully automated irrigation mechanisms, eliminating the need for human intervention. Additionally, innovative wind-resistant spraying techniques have been integrated, resulting in a water-saving of around 30 per cent.

The implementation of sustainable groundwater and rainwater drainage systems by the Municipality has proven effective, particularly during the recent rainfall. Furthermore, a pumping station with a capacity exceeding 280 cubic meters per hour has also been established, along with a tank with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters. As part of beautification efforts at the intersection, the Municipality has also installed multi-color linear lighting systems.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized the significance of agricultural beautification initiatives and highlighted the efforts to expand green spaces across Dubai. These efforts reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the best city to live in the world.

Al Hajri stated that increasing green spaces in Dubai is integral to the Municipality’s strategies aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in the emirate. The goal is to establish a comprehensive environmental impact that preserves natural elements and resources while improving their overall quality. These efforts are expected to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness and aesthetic appeal while ensuring the highest standards of living and luxury for its residents.

Sustainable irrigation

H.E. Al Hajri said: “Dubai Municipality prioritizes the development of agricultural beautification projects with a primary goal of enhancing the ever-renewing vitality of Dubai according to integrated world-class standards, in addition to fostering sustainability in Dubai by actively implementing innovative irrigation technologies that rely on fully recycled water.”

Inspired idea

The design of the intersection at Al Meydan and Al Khail roads has been inspired by the patterns of horse hoof prints. The outcome is a unique artwork that combines elements of wild nature with thoughtfully chosen ornamental plants. To elevate the aesthetic appeal of the city, the Municipality has enriched the landscape by planting diverse evergreen tree species.

Planting Chorisia tress for the first time

Additionally, the area where Al Meydan and Al Khail Roads intersect will be adorned with ‘Chorisia’ trees (Chorisia Speciosa), marking its inaugural planting in Dubai. This tree, belonging to the mallow family, features a broad, swollen stem that serves as a water reservoir. It also features large pink-red flowers.

Dubai Municipality consistently carries out agricultural beautification projects that adhere to the highest global standards. These efforts integrate innovative design elements and employ cutting-edge irrigation techniques utilizing recycled water. The goal is to promote the sustainability of environmental resources.

In 2023, the Municipality accomplished an exceptional milestone in tree planting within the Emirate, with the successful planting of over 185 thousand trees, fulfilling the complete objectives of the Green Dubai initiative. This achievement led to the addition of an extra 234 hectares to the green area in Dubai. It further underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to afforestation, demonstrating a dedication to expanding vegetation and improving the per capita allocation of green spaces.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.