Dubai Municipality urges the public to adhere to precautionary measures during the weather conditions.

Dubai Municipality has called on the public to adhere to precautionary measures that ensure safety and public health during the weather conditions.

The municipality emphasized the importance of following advice and guidelines, ensuring the securing and isolation of electrical connections inside the home, cleaning internal rain drains, and using designated rainwater drains to drain rainwater accumulations.

The public is urged to avoid opening and using sewage drains to drain rainwater, and to avoid walking beside trees, unstable signs, temporary fences, and construction sites. Dubai Municipality also urged its esteemed audience to exercise caution and report any emergency situation such as water accumulation, blockage of ground drains, or falling trees by contacting Dubai Municipality's call center at: 800900 or via WhatsApp application.

