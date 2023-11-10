- Dubai Municipality wins ‘Best Technology Implementation of the Year in Government’ at Future Enterprise Awards 2023

- The Municipality received the award for its implementation of best practices in overseeing emergency and crisis operations through its ‘Command and Control Centre’



Dubai Municipality has been honored with the prestigious ‘Best Technology Implementation of the Year in Government’ accolade at the Future Enterprise Awards 2023, underscoring its commitment to building digital and competitive work systems and to incorporate cutting-edge technologies and innovative initiatives to enhance service standards.



The award, one of the most important accolades in the information technology industry in the UAE and the Middle East, was presented by the CPI Media Group. The recognition stands as a testament to the Municipality's dedication to bolstering the vision of the Emirate of Dubai as the premier city to live and work in the world.



The Municipality received this distinguished honor for its groundbreaking initiative, which implemented best practices for managing emergency and crisis operations within its acclaimed ‘Command and Control Centre.’ The Centre serves as the main platform for overseeing and managing all operations across the Emirate. It operates with a dedicated focus on swiftly addressing crises and emergencies, facilitating prompt decision-making by the municipal leadership team through a sophisticated, high-level mechanism employing the latest geospatial techniques and methods.



The initiative's primary objectives revolved around leveraging state-of-the-art techniques and systems to strengthen the operations of the ‘Command and Control Centre’ while fortifying a comprehensive response and readiness system for all emergency and crisis operations. This initiative contributed to enhancing the Centre's response to all relevant emergencies by 100 per cent.



The Future Enterprise Awards aims to celebrate institutions and IT leaders who have pioneered revolutionary new solutions, harnessed the latest technology to streamline their clients' business processes and contributed to fostering an environment conducive to innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.







