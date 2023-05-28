Dubai Officer scales the highest peak in North Africa and the Arab world

Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, an officer at Dubai Police, has succeeded in flying the banner of Dubai Police at the top of Toubkal Mountain in Morocco, the highest peak in North Africa and the Arab world, the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains range and the seventh highest peak in Africa, standing at an altitude of 4,167 meters.

Al Mazrouei credited his successful climb of Toubkal Mountain to the support, encouragement, and promotion of physical readiness by the Dubai Police. He expressed his appreciation and satisfaction in overcoming all the challenges and completing the mammoth mountain climb in 22 hours.

He indicated that the journey included several difficulties, such as low temperature, oxygen deficiency at the top of the mountain, and low air pressure. However, he overcame these challenges thanks to his physical readiness, pre-preparation, and the practice of hiking to enhance his physical abilities.

“Hiking is a sport that requires high physical fitness, challenges difficulties, and satisfies the desire for adventure,” Al Mazrouei concluded.

