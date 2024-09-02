Dubai Police Adds the All-New Zeekr 001 to Fleet

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic, officially received the Zeekr 001 in the presence of Mr. Roberto Colucci, Zeekr Manager at the AW Rostamani Group; Mr. Haitham Al-Bawab, Zeekr's Marketing Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Mr. Ahmed Shehab Al-Din, Strategic Product Manager at Zeekr; Mr. Rohaw Xie, Digital Marketing Manager; and Dulci Semaan, Marketing Director at Zeekr Al Rostamani.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan highlighted that the new patrol will manage traffic and bolster police presence in tourist areas and other locations across the emirate. He explained that the introduction of these new patrol vehicles is part of Dubai Police's commitment to utilising state-of-the-art vehicles equipped with the latest smart systems and AI technology, enhancing both traffic management and security operations.

He also emphasised that these patrols will significantly improve the quality of police and traffic services in Dubai, offering the highest service levels to the public. The new vehicles represent an evolution in police patrols, covering all areas of the emirate. They aim to improve response times and ensure swift arrival at incidents, ultimately enhancing police visibility in the field and strengthening public trust in the police force. This initiative aligns with Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to implement innovative projects and future-oriented programs.

Bin Suwaidan also praised the cooperation between Dubai Police and Zeekr, which supports the leadership's programs and activities, ensuring institutional synergy between the public and private sectors. He affirmed that Dubai Police remains committed to forging partnerships with the private sector, with this ongoing collaboration reflecting the government's vision of fostering positive communication and desired integration in executing joint initiatives and social responsibility efforts that showcase Dubai's leading image and the significant role of both government and private sectors in achieving strategic objectives.

