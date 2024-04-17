12.14 PM Wednesday, 17 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:35 05:51 12:21 15:49 18:46 20:03
17 April 2024
Advanced
Home

Dubai Police allows requesting certificates of vehicle damage due to weather conditions

Published
By E247

Dubai Police has announced that individuals can now apply for a certificate documenting damage their vehicles have incurred in the Emirate of Dubai due to rainy weather conditions.

Dubai Police stated via their official account on the Ex platform: "You can now apply for a certificate documenting the damage your vehicle has incurred in the Emirate of #Dubai due to rainy weather conditions, using Dubai Police's website or smart application.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 17 April 2024 11:37