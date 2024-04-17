Dubai Police allows requesting certificates of vehicle damage due to weather conditions

Dubai Police has announced that individuals can now apply for a certificate documenting damage their vehicles have incurred in the Emirate of Dubai due to rainy weather conditions.

Dubai Police stated via their official account on the Ex platform: "You can now apply for a certificate documenting the damage your vehicle has incurred in the Emirate of #Dubai due to rainy weather conditions, using Dubai Police's website or smart application.

In the event of a vehicle breakdown caused by severe weather conditions, you now have the option to request a "To Whom it May Concern" certificate through the official Dubai Police website or mobile app.#DubaiPoliceService pic.twitter.com/c3qYPpUZ1Y — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 17, 2024

