Dubai Police and Municipality Partner to Enhance Public Safety Investigations

Dubai Police signed a service level agreement with Dubai Municipality to investigate public safety and workplace accidents. This collaboration strengthens partnerships between the two entities and aligns with the Dubai Government's commitment to enhancing community safety and protecting lives and property.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, and Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.

The agreement aims to clarify each party's roles and responsibilities in the event of incidents, ensuring a prompt response and thorough investigation. It also establishes information sharing, reporting, and field coordination mechanisms to uphold the highest quality and safety standards.

Under this agreement, the Dubai Police will secure and report accident sites within four hours of detection, providing all necessary statements and documentation to support investigations. Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality will respond to accident sites within 24 hours, offering technical expertise for investigations and assessing the situation.

Brig. Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui stated, "This agreement came within Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening partnerships with government entities and coordinating efforts to ensure a safe and sustainable environment. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality on public safety investigations demonstrates our dedication to improving response times and the quality of investigations, ultimately safeguarding lives and property."

Meanwhile, Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi noted that the agreement represents a significant step in advancing Dubai's occupational health and safety initiatives. She stated, "We are closely collaborating with the Dubai Police to develop effective incident response and investigation mechanisms. At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to implementing the highest standards for public and occupational safety, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our safety systems, and reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a leading city in security and safety standards."