Dubai Police announces new AED100,000 fine under traffic law – all you need to know

Dubai has announced new changes to its vehicle impounding system.

The new traffic law, which came into effect on July 6, includes stricter penalties for serious violations on the road.

Decree No. 30 of 2023, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, introduces amendments to certain articles of Decree No. 29 of 2015 related to vehicle impounding.

The new updates are aimed at strengthening the enforcement of penalties, reduce accidents, and promote a safer road environment.

Under the new changes, specific cases of administrative and obligatory vehicle impounding have been outlined.

Road races in Dubai

Vehicles involved in road races without prior permission and recreational motorcycles riding on paved roads will now be subject to impounding.

Non-Emirati drivers of heavy-duty trucks who jump red lights will face deportation, and a fine of AED50,000 will be imposed on those who commit this offense.

The Dubai Police will also have the authority to seize vehicles that have been modified to increase speed limits or produce excessive noise while driving.

In addition to this, vehicles with traffic fines exceeding AED6,000, as well as those with fake or unclear license plates, will be seized.

Reckless driving, attempts to escape from the police, and engaging in chaotic activities or road races for boasting purposes will also lead to vehicle impounding.

The new changes further outline the fees for impounding vehicles.

Participating in a road race without police permission will result in an AED100,000 impounding fee, while riding a recreational motorcycle on a paved road will incur an AED50,000 fee.

Jumping red lights, underage driving in Dubai

Motorists who commit offenses such as jumping red signals, using fake or tampered number plates, intentionally damaging police vehicles, or driving under the age of 18 will be required to pay AED50,000 to release their impounded vehicles.

Those who modify their vehicles to increase speed limits, escape from police, drive without number plates, or engage in disruptive activities will face an AED10,000 fine for release.

How to release your vehicle in Dubai

Impounded vehicles can only be released after paying all fines, rectifying violations, and fulfilling any other conditions determined by the Dubai Police.

Failure to claim an impounded vehicle after the specified impounding period will result in a daily fee of AED50.

The amendments also state that the impounding period will be doubled if the same offense is committed within one year, with a maximum period of 90 days and a release amount not exceeding AED200,000.

