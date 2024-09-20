Dubai Police Apprehend Reckless Driver and Impound Vehicle Speeding at 220 km/h

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police has arrested a driver and impounded his vehicle after he was caught driving recklessly at a speed exceeding 220 km/h on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), putting his life and the lives of other road users in danger.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that during a routine patrol early Wednesday morning, officers noticed a vehicle being driven at an extreme speed.

"Despite efforts to signal the driver to stop using lights and verbal warnings, he accelerated further, surpassing 220 km/h and creating a dangerous situation for himself and others on the road," Al Mazrouei said.

He further explained that additional patrol units were deployed to safely secure the road and bring the vehicle to a halt. The car was impounded, and the driver was taken into custody and transferred to the police station for legal proceedings.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment slaps reckless drivers with a fine of 50,000 dirhams against the impounded vehicle's release.

He warned motorists against reckless and dangerous driving, noting that the law takes strict measures against individuals who drive in a way that endangers their own lives, others' safety, or the condition of the road.

"Offenders face vehicle impoundment and serious legal action," he cautioned.

Al Mazrouei assured the public that the police would not tolerate such violations, prioritising the safety of all road users. He urged the community to report dangerous behaviours via the "Police Eye" feature on the Dubai Police app or by calling the "We Are All Police" hotline at 901.





