Dubai Police apprehends 202 beggars in the first half of Ramadan.

The Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police, in collaboration with police stations in Dubai, apprehended 202 beggars in the first half of the blessed month of Ramadan, as part of the "Combat Beggars" campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with strategic partners represented by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the country's civilized image by combating the crime of begging and preventing it.

Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that the "Combat Beggars" campaign is one of the successful campaigns launched by the department in cooperation with strategic partners, contributing to reducing the number of beggars annually due to the strict and decisive measures taken against the apprehended beggars. He explained that the campaign resulted in the apprehension of 202 beggars in the first half of Ramadan, including 112 males and 90 females.

Colonel Ali Al Shamsi emphasized that most of those apprehended come with visit visas, while others are residents and violators of the residency law who exploit this holy month to make quick money, pointing out that legal measures are taken against them immediately upon apprehension.

Colonel Ali Al Shamsi further explained that Dubai Police annually develops a comprehensive security plan to combat begging in cooperation with partners, by intensifying patrols in places where beggars are expected to be present, noting that the phenomenon of begging threatens societal security, tarnishes the country's image, and distorts its civilized appearance.

He pointed out that the problem of begging is associated with serious consequences, including the commission of crimes such as theft and robbery, as well as the exploitation of children, the sick, and people with disabilities for begging to achieve illegitimate gains. He mentioned that there are official entities and charitable organizations that anyone can resort to for financial assistance or to obtain "Iftar" and other services.

Colonel Ali Al Shamsi stressed that some people justify their begging by claiming they need money, which is illegal and punishable by law, urging members of society to positively contribute with security agencies in curbing the phenomenon of begging by donating their alms to charitable organizations, ensuring that they reach the deserving poor and needy, and not be a cause for the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging.

He also urged not to respond to the appeals of beggars or deal with them with feelings of pity and sympathy for their appearance, and to assist the police by immediately reporting any beggar observed anywhere to the call center (901) or through the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police smart application, in addition to the "E-Crime" platform concerned with receiving public reports related to electronic crimes in a smooth and easy manner through the link www.ecrime.ae.

