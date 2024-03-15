Dubai Police Apprehends Beggar in Women's Attire for Sympathy Gains

The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena in the General Department of Criminal Investigation of Dubai Police has arrested a young Arab beggar, disguised in women's clothing, "an abaya and niqab," near a mosque.

This arrest is part of the "Combat Begging" campaign launched by the Dubai Police in cooperation with strategic partners to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the country's civilised image by combating the crime of begging and preventing it.

The individual, who was caught wearing an abaya and niqab, justified his choice of disguise by claiming that female beggars often receive more sympathy than their male counterparts. The arrest was facilitated by a community member's alert to the General Department of Operations, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in these matters.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the department, emphasised the lengths to which beggars will go to exploit the public's goodwill, especially during significant times like the holy month. He highlighted that the tales spun by these individuals often diverge significantly from the truth, urging the community to be wary of their manipulations.

Al Shamsi also stressed the need for the public to refrain from giving money to beggars, pointing out that there are established, legitimate channels through which those in genuine need can seek help. He further reminded that begging is a criminal offence under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, warning against the practice's detrimental effects on society's image.

Moreover, Al Shamsi advised against responding to beggars' pleas or interacting with them based on pity and encouraged reporting beggars immediately via the contact centre (901) or the "Police Eye" service on Dubai Police's smart App.

He also warned the public against falling victim to sympathetic online messages from beggars on social media and emails featuring fabricated stories and urged them to ignore such messages and report them on www.ecrime.ae

