Dubai Police Arrest Delivery Rider for Endangering Another's Life

The Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a viral video captured him intentionally knocking down another rider, putting the victim's life at serious risk.

The Force confirmed that the Al Barsha Police Station had referred the delivery rider to the Public Prosecution for legal action due to Penal Code violations by endangering the other rider's life during a dispute over road priority.

The Dubai Police stressed the importance of adhering to applicable laws in the state and advised individuals to seek assistance from relevant authorities rather than resolving disputes personally. They also highlighted the necessity of following traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

