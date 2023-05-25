Dubai Police Arrest Eight Israelis Over Compatriot's Death

Within less than 24 hours, Dubai Police apprehended all 8 Israeli individuals involved in a fatal assault of a 33-year-old man of the same nationality, Ghassan Shamsyeh. The fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families.

Dubai Police revealed that the suspects involved in the assault had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping. While strolling in the Business Bay area in Dubai, they happened to encounter the victim in a café, leading to a confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.

Dubai Police reported that the perpetrators fled from the scene. However, as soon as the General Department of Criminal Investigations received the report from the Command and Control Centre, they mobilised specialised detective teams, who aided with state-of-the-art smart technologies at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre, identified located, and arrested two of the main suspects within a record time of 3 hours from the time of the incident.

Dubai Police confirmed that they arrested the remaining suspects and closed the case within 24 hours and referred it to the public prosecution for legal action against those involved.

Dubai Police further explained that the suspects and the victim had a family dispute back in their homeland, which resulted in the murder of a 24-year-old young man on the 6th of May. Dubai Police added that the incident in Dubai is an implication of this family dispute.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reiterated their commitment to preserving Dubai’s forefront position in terms of safety and security. “The unwavering support of our wise leadership has enabled security agencies to tackle any situation professionally, no matter how complex,” “Dubai Police remains devoted to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security, swiftly thwarting criminal activities, and bringing offenders to justice,” he said.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.