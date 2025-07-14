Dubai Police arrest, extradite fugitive trio sought over cross-border organised crime to Belgium

Dubai Police have arrested and extradited to authorities in Belgium three prime suspects wanted in that country in connection with cases of cross-border organised crime.

The trio were listed in the most wanted category by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

The three Belgian nationals were held based on INTERPOL red notices issued against them in an operation that showcased Dubai Police’s close coordination with international law enforcement agencies.

The three suspects, Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes, and Othman El Ballouti, face several serious criminal charges, including operating a notorious gang, trafficking narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, committing robbery, and engaging in human trafficking.

Their extradition comes after Dubai Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, launched a thorough investigation led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, acting upon an international arrest warrant submitted by Belgian authorities to the International Cooperation Department at the UAE Ministry of Justice, the designated central authority for facilitating international cooperation requests.

All required legal and judicial formalities were duly complied with before proceeding with the extradition request.

Dubai Police affirmed that its swift intervention in such cases reflects its commitment to building bridges of cooperation with law enforcement agencies around the world and effectively combating all forms of transnational organised crime. Such coordinated efforts also support the strengthening of a strong global security framework that confronts criminal activity with full force while promoting the exchange of international expertise and best practices in policing, thereby ensuring enhanced safety and security for communities in every corner of the world.