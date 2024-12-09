Dubai Police arrest internationally wanted drug trafficker Othman El Ballouti

Dubai Police have arrested Othman El Ballouti, one of the world’s most wanted individuals. Listed on INTERPOL’s Red Notice and Europol’s database, El Ballouti, a Belgian national, is accused of involvement in transnational organised crime and drug trafficking.

The arrest was carried out by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, following an international arrest warrant issued by Belgian authorities.

The warrant had been forwarded through the UAE Ministry of Justice’s International Cooperation Department, the central authority for such requests.

El Ballouti has been handed over to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal proceedings related to extradition.

Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to global collaboration in combating transnational organised crime, strengthening international partnerships, and sharing expertise to ensure the safety and security of communities worldwide while building a strong global security network.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.