Dubai Police Arrest “William Pereira Rugato,” Accused of Match-Fixing and Fraud in His Home Country

The Dubai Police have apprehended “William Pereira Rugato,” a Brazilian citizen listed on INTERPOL’s Red Notice, for allegedly orchestrating fraud in his home country by manipulating football match results. These activities reportedly facilitated illegal financial gains through wagers placed on global sports betting platforms.

Dubai Police confirmed that 34-year-old Rugato was arrested upon his arrival in the UAE from a European country for a visit.

Colonel Tariq Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, indicated that the arrest of the internationally wanted suspect reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to fostering collaboration and coordination with law enforcement agencies worldwide to combat transnational organised crime in all its forms.

He also confirmed that the arrest aligns with the Force's vision to sustain a robust international security framework focused on combating crime and sharing successful security practices and expertise to enhance community safety and security.

