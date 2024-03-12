Dubai Police Arrests 17 Beggars on the First Day of Ramadan

In a coordinated effort between the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Dubai police stations, 17 beggars were arrested across Dubai on the first day of Ramadan.

The crackdown is part of the 'Fight Begging' campaign launched by the Dubai Police in collaboration with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, aimed at preserving the emirate's civilised image by combating and preventing begging.

The director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, stated that the anti-begging campaign is among the successful initiatives conducted in partnership with stakeholders, contributing to a yearly reduction in the number of beggars due to strict and decisive actions against offenders. "The first day of Ramadan saw the arrest of 17 individuals, including 13 males and four females," he said.

Al Shamsi confirmed that Dubai Police annually devises a comprehensive security plan to combat begging, intensifying patrols where beggars are likely to be found. He further highlighted that begging threatens community security, tarnishes the country's image, and degrades its civilised appearance. He mentioned that begging is linked to severe outcomes, such as committing crimes like theft and exploiting children, the sick, and people with disabilities for illicit gains.

"Official entities and charitable organisations are available for those in need of financial assistance or services like "Iftar for the Fasting," he explained.

Al Shamsi further highlighted that begging is an illegal act punishable by Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Combating Begging. He also urged community members to contribute to preventing begging by donating to charitable organisations, ensuring their contributions reach the deserving poor and needy rather than inadvertently promoting crimes associated with begging.

Moreover, Al Shamsi advised against responding to beggars' pleas or interacting with them based on pity and encouraged reporting beggars immediately via the contact centre (901) or the "Police Eye" service on Dubai Police's smart App.

He also warned the public against falling victim to sympathetic online messages from beggars on social media and emails featuring fabricated stories and urged them to ignore such messages and report them on www.ecrime.ae

