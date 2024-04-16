Dubai Police assures readiness for weather conditions

Dubai Police General Headquarters has affirmed its readiness and commitment to continue efforts in dealing with the currentweather conditions affecting the country, in line with the highest standards and best international practices.

In its official account on the 'X' platform, Dubai Police stated, "Amidst the current weather conditions experienced across the country, Dubai Police remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the security and safety of community members. In collaboration with strategic partners, a dedicated team of specialized cadres working around the clock, as per the best International standards, to ensure the utmost safety of community members.."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.