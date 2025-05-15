Dubai Police Awarded ISO Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management System

Dubai Police has announced that its General Department of Artificial Intelligence has officially obtained ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, becoming one of the first government entities globally to receive this international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

The certification was formally presented to His Excellency Major General Ahmad Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, by Bureau Veritas, a leading global certification body, during the World Police Summit 2025 held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s summit is held under the theme “Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing”.

The handover ceremony was attended by HE Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence; Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Adnan Ali Muhammad, Deputy Director of the General Department of AI for Smart Operations; Engineer Colonel Hussein Ahmad bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of AI for Smart Applications; along with other senior officers and staff.

The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard defines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a management system for AI within organisations. It promotes the ethical use of AI technologies, ensures the reliability of smart systems, and enhances the quality and efficiency of services delivered.

Major General Al Razooqi confirmed that the certification reflects Dubai Police’s unwavering commitment to institutional excellence and the adoption of global best practices in AI.

He added that, under the leadership of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the organisation continuously strives to integrate AI-driven solutions across various policing sectors. This enhances public safety, improves service delivery, and supports Dubai Police’s broader mission of community happiness.

