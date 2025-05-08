Dubai Police Brings Down Three Gangs for Impersonating Official Entities

Dubai Police, represented by the Fraud Control Centre Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has taken down three criminal gangs comprising 13 individuals of Asian nationality who were using phone scams to target victims

These gang members impersonated officials from agencies like the police and banks, contacting citizens and residents under the pretense of needing to update their banking information, pay traffic fines, or resolve residency issues. They exploited these claims to gain access to victims' bank accounts and steal their money.

Dubai Police noted that the gangs employed sophisticated tactics to convince victims to share sensitive information related to their bank cards, such as the three-digit CVV and one-time passwords (OTP). They took advantage of people's trust in official entities.

The Force highlighted the significance of not sharing personal or banking information with untrusted sources and warned against responding to calls that request data updates or sensitive information. They encouraged community members to report any suspicious communications immediately, either by visiting the nearest police station or through the "eCrime" platform via the website www.ecrime.ae or the Dubai Police app.

Dubai Police also reaffirmed that banks never request customers to share their banking or personal information through text messages, emails, or phone calls claiming to update their accounts.

The arrests of these gangs are part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to combat cyber fraud and protect the community from falling victim to such scams through continuous awareness campaigns.

