Dubai Police calls on drivers to be cautious in rainy weather

The Dubai Police called on motorists to be cautious on roads due to the current rainy weather conditions in the country.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, urged drivers to follow all preventive measures and fully comply with traffic laws and regulations, including reducing their speed, leaving a safe distance, not being distracted by anything other than the road, and not taking the risk of going down to wadis to take pictures or chase rain, as this is very dangerous. The police also warned against driving vehicles recklessly.

He also urged drivers to use warning signals in case of a vehicle breakdown, move off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or being involved in traffic accidents, and not use hazard lights or four-way flashers except during an emergency, warning that using such signals while the vehicle is moving will prevent drivers from using them during an emergency. He also dissuaded drivers from using them to determine their travel direction simultaneously.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of being cautious and reducing speed on external roads, in addition to checking the safety of all parts of their vehicle, including its engine, tyres, brakes, windshield wipers, and lighting.

He also warned against sudden stops without giving the appropriate signal and affirmed the importance of leaving enough distance behind the vehicle in front, using a seat belt, not using phones to take pictures or being distracted by anything other than the road, staying in lane and not changing lanes except in cases of emergency, and reducing speed and paying attention at turns and low-lying areas and open roads, due to the possibility of accumulated water.

He then called on vehicle drivers to use windshield wipers while driving on the road to prevent the accumulation of water that will obstruct vision and clear fog that accumulates on windows inside vehicles.

He also stressed the need for drivers to expect hazards at any moment, such as the vehicle in front suddenly stopping or the entry of another vehicle from a side turning, so they must be fully prepared to avoid such hazards.