Dubai Police celebrates UAE Flag Day

The Dubai Police have joined the UAE leadership, citizens, and residents in celebrating the country's Flag Day and raised the flag high and proud at the headquarter premises.



The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and several Dubai Police senior officers, general directors, and employees.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police raised the flag as the national anthem was performed by the Dubai Police Musical Band and sung by senior officers, non-commissioned officers, and police personnel.

All general departments and police stations participated in the Flag Day celebration, including the Government Initiatives Councils of Dubai Police, the Dubai Mounted Police, students from the Dubai Police Academy, Luxury Patrols, and students from Hemaya Schools.

During the event, Lt. Gen. Al Marri said that UAE Flag Day is a national occasion that embodies values of loyalty and belonging, enhancing the spirit of unity and solidarity among all members of society. "The Emirati flag symbolises national identity and pride, representing a remarkable journey of progress and prosperity," he added.

Al Marri highlighted that raising the flag holds deep significance beyond symbolism: "It embodies our love and loyalty to the nation, reminds us of conquered challenges, celebrates our achievements, and reaffirms our dedication to building a brighter, more prosperous future for ourselves and the generations that follow."

